Gold-medal contenders look to book their spots on the U.S. Olympic team in the most anticipated week of qualifying competitions, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week.

The U.S. Olympic figure skating roster will be announced after the national championships in Nashville, where world champion Nathan Chen is the headliner. A committee will choose three men, three women, two pairs and three ice dance couples, considering results from the past year. The team usually mirrors nationals results, but not always.

In the Olympic speed skating trials, Brittany Bowe, Erin Jackson and Joey Mantia look to return to the Winter Games after impressive World Cup seasons. Each native of Ocala, Florida, is ranked No. 1 in the world in their best event.

Shaun White is the marquee name at the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain, California. While Chloe Kim already clinched her Olympic spot, White must either get on the podium this week or rely on a discretionary selection to get to his fifth Games.

Elsewhere, Americans are looking to lock up Olympic spots via international results in bobsled, luge and skeleton. Cross-country skiing and ski jumping finish their annual showcases — the Tour de Ski and the Four Hills Tournament.

U.S. Figure Skating Championships — Nashville

U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials — Milwaukee

U.S. Ski and Snowboard Grand Prix — Mammoth Mountain, California

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 10 p.m. Ski Halfpipe Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 12:30 p.m. Snowboard Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK 4 p.m. Ski Slopestyle Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:30 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe Peacock | STREAM LINK

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Zagreb, Croatia (Men/Women), Adelboden, Switzerland (Men) and Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (Women)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — Winterberg, Germany

Luge World Cup –Sigulda, Latvia

Cross-Country Skiing World Cup — Val di Fiemme, Italy (Tour de Ski)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Monday 6:40 a.m. Women’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK 8:50 a.m. Men’s 15km Peacock | STREAM LINK Tuesday 5:30 a.m. Women’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:25 a.m. Men’s 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Innsbruck and Bischofshofen, Austria (Men, Four Hills Tournament)

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Le Relais, Canada (Aerials) and Mont-Tremblant, Canada (Moguls)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Wednesday 2 p.m. Aerials Peacock | STREAM LINK Friday 2 p.m. Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 2 p.m. Moguls Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Krasnoyarsk, Russia (Snowboard Cross) and Scuol, Switzerland (Parallel)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 2 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK 8:30 a.m. Parallel Giant Slalom Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 2 a.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

*Delayed broadcast

