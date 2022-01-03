Peacock announces Winter Olympics documentary slate

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock will premiere documentaries on the 2002 Olympic figure skating judging scandal, Alpine skier Picabo Street and the U.S. Olympic men’s curling team in January in the lead up to the Beijing Winter Games.

It starts Thursday with the premiere of the first two episodes of “Meddling,” a four-part docuseries on the scandal that rocked the 2002 Salt Lake City Games and caused figure skating’s scoring and judging system to be overhauled. The series includes an interview with the infamous French judge, Marie-Reine Le Gougne.

On Jan. 21, “Picabo,” on the life of Street, co-directed and executive produced by Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn, premieres. Vonn, whose childhood idol was Street, interviews the 1998 Olympic Alpine skiing champion as part of the film.

Then on Jan. 26, the four-episode “American Rock Stars” premieres, looking at the U.S. men’s curling team going for repeat gold. Nick Offerman, the “Parks and Recreation” star actor, narrates.

