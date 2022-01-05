Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Peacock will live stream all of NBC Universal’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, including every minute of every live event that airs on broadcast and cable TV.

Coverage begins Feb. 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony, with non-medal competition.

NBC’s first primetime show will be Feb. 3, highlighted by figure skating’s team event.

All the live coverage, including NBC primetime shows, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and live streams across all 15 sports, and full replays of all competition will be on Peacock’s premium tier.

Peacock will also have curated clips, virtual channels and exclusive daily studio programming.

More details on NBC Universal broadcast coverage of the Games and Peacock programming will be announced soon.

Earlier this week, Peacock announced a slate of Winter Olympics documentaries to debut throughout January.

