2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships results

Full results from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville …
Pairs’ Short Program
1. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 79.39
2. Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — 77.48
3. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 68.11
4. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe — 61.94
5. Kate Finster/Matej Silecky — 54.68
6. Katie McBeath/Nathan Bartholomay — 50.11
7. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 49.80
8. Sydney Cooke/Keyton Bearinger — 44.28
WD. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier
