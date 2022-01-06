Just 17, Jordan Stolz becomes third-youngest U.S. Olympic men’s speed skater

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Stolz is part of the future of speed skating in the United States, but Joey Mantia is not finished yet.

Stolz, 17, won the 1000m at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials with a time of 1:07.62, making his first Olympic team on Thursday. Stolz broke the track record at Milwaukee’s Pettit National Ice Center held by Shani Davis, the two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1000 in 2006 and 2010.

The 2020 Youth Olympian will become the third-youngest American man to compete in the Olympics in long track speed skating, behind Emery Lehman and Eric Heiden who were also 17.

While Stolz is on his way to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, a second spot is not guaranteed. Team USA has qualified for two spots at the Olympic Games, but has a maximum number of seven berths on the men’s side. With doubling by athletes later this week, the second finisher is likely to make the team.

That would put Mantia, 35, on his third straight Olympic team. He posted a time of 1:09.00, although he had to then sit and wait while Stolz eclipsed his time and Austin Kleba, a 2016 Youth Olympian, came awfully close at 1:09.15 in the final pairing.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Mantia placed fourth in the 1000, just missing the podium. He was also eighth in the 1500 and ninth in mass start. Mantia is reigning world champion in the mass start, which is expected to be his best event in Beijing.

While Mantia is a converted inline skater from Ocala, Florida, Stolz, from nearby Kewaskum, Wisconsin, has always skated on the ice.

This year has been sensational as he has been a threat to break not only junior records, but senior ones as well. Stolz is coming off a World Cup silver medal in the 1000 last month in Calgary as well as a world junior record.

He has also set the American record in the 500 – at the senior level – as well as the world junior record at the same distance.

