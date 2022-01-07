Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amber Glenn, the 2021 U.S. silver medalist, withdrew from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after testing positive for the coronavirus, becoming the third prominent skater to do so this week.

She said she tested positive after a morning warm-up for Friday’s free skate. Glenn struggled and placed 14th of 16 skaters in Thursday’s short program, crushing her Olympic hopes.

“Unfortunately over the last 48hrs I progressively became slower, weak, & sluggish…. I thought it was the usual competition nerves and maybe allergies but after yesterday’s performance & the last two days of practices not feeling like myself at all I had a sinking feeling it was something more,” Glenn posted on social media on Friday night. “With a heavy heart I must announce I tested positive for Covid-19 after this mornings warmup and have withdraw from the U.S. championships.”

Glenn entered nationals as one of four primary contenders for three Olympic spots. She is the fourth-ranked U.S. woman this season by best senior international score.

The other three primary Olympic contenders placed first (Mariah Bell), second (Karen Chen) and third (Alysa Liu) to bolster their hopes of being named to the team by a selection committee that assesses a full year’s body of work.

Earlier Friday, Liu announced she tested positive for the virus and withdrew from the free skate. On Wednesday, U.S. pairs’ champion Brandon Frazier announced he tested positive, with severe symptoms, and withdrew with partner Alexa Knierim.

Liu, plus Knierim and Frazier, the highest-ranked Americans this season in women’s singles and pairs, said they will petition for an Olympic spot. Glenn has the opportunity to do the same.

It’s unclear how a selection committee will take into account the possibility that Glenn’s short program performance was impacted by Covid.

