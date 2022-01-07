World No. 1 skater Erin Jackson misses Olympic team, Bowe and Stolz double up

Brittany Bowe and Jordan Stolz did what they were expected to do Friday. Erin Jackson did not.

While Bowe and Stolz won their second races at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, Jackson’s trip to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics may have slipped away with one mid-race bobble.

Jackson, the world’s No. 1 skater at 500m, fought back from the misstep to finish with the third-fastest time behind Bowe and Kimi Goetz on Friday. Jackson had hoped to get a re-skate, but officials at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee ruled against her.

While Bowe and Goetz qualified for the two women’s quota spots in the 500, Jackson must wait and see if a third spot is awarded to the United States. Another country could give up a spot leading to a reallocation.

“I feel like I messed up,” Jackson said on the USA broadcast with a rueful smile. “It’s definitely on me, but it would be awesome to get that re-skate, especially not just being No. 1-ranked in the U.S., but No. 1 ranked in the world. It would be kind of strange to not go.”

The three skaters finished in the same order on Thursday night in the 1000.

Bowe, 33, was the first of the women on the ice as none of the Top 3 went head-to-head. She posted a time of 37.81 seconds.

OLYMPIC SPEED SKATING TRIALS: Broadcast Schedule

Jackson, 29, was in the next pair and the uncharacteristic wobble on the backstretch caused her speed to melt away.

“I could hear someone, I think it was Brittany, say, ‘Get back into your skating,’” Jackson said of Bowe, who has been her teammate since they were inline skaters in Ocala, Florida. “I was just trying to salvage whatever I could and make it to the finish line and cross my fingers.”

Her time was 38.24. But Goetz, 27, was up next. She came around in 37.85 to clinch her Olympic berth in both the 500 and the 1000. The United States only has five overall women’s berths at the Games with two races remaining — the 1500, in which Bowe and Goetz are again the top contenders, and the mass start.

The American men are only guaranteed to have one entrant in the 500 in Beijing, and that will be Stolz, who clocked 34.55 to break his second track record of the week. Jun-Ho Kim of South Korea had the previous record of 34.59 set two years ago.

Stolz, 17, is the American record holder at 34.11, set on Dec. 10. That is also the junior world record. He also set a track record, breaking a 16-year-old mark held by Olympic gold medalist Shani Davis, in the 1000 on Thursday.

If enough U.S. men double up in events for Team USA to send a second entrant in the 500, Austin Kleba, who had a time of 35.17, would get the nod.

Karen Rosen, who has covered every summer and winter Olympics since 1992, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk