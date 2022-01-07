Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

So far, 76 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

More Americans will qualify for the Winter Games through Olympic Trials, domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, skating, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.

The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, is set to be announced after the national championships end Jan. 9.

The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.

Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:

Alpine Skiing

Breezy Johnson

Mikaela Shiffrin

Biathlon

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Paul Schommer

Cross-Country Skiing

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Julia Kern

Curling

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Matt Hamilton

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Colin Hufman (alternate)

Freestyle Skiing

Megan Nick (Aerials)

Winter Vinecki (Aerials)

Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)

Hannah Soar (Moguls)

Chris Lillis (Aerials)

Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)

Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)

Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)

Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hockey

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Alex Cavallini

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Nicole Hensley

Megan Keller

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Maddie Rooney

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Luge

Summer Britcher

Ashley Farquharson

Emily Sweeney

Nordic Combined

Taylor Fletcher

Short Track Speed Skating

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Ski Jumping

Kevin Bickner

Snowboarding

Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)

Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)

Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)

Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Speed Skating

Brittany Bowe

Ethan Cepuran

Jordan Stolz

