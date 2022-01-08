2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville …
Men’s Short Program
1. Nathan Chen — 115.39
2. Vincent Zhou — 112.78
3. Ilia Malinin — 103.46
4. Jason Brown — 100.84
5. Jimmy Ma — 91.62
6. Camden Pulkinen — 90.16
7. Yaroslav Paniot — 88.68
8. Liam Kapeikis — 73.77
9. Dinh Tran — 71.18
10. Mitchell Friess — 66.07
11. Ryan Dunk — 65.66
12. Artur Dmitriev — 62.40
13. Paul Yeung — 60.01
14. Sebastien Payannet — 48.52
WD. William Hubbart
Women
Gold: Mariah Bell — 216.25
Silver: Karen Chen — 213.85
Bronze: Isabeau Levito — 210.75
4. Gabriella Izzo — 188.11
5. Lindsay Thorngren — 186.38
6. Audrey Shin — 180.58
7. Kate Wang — 178.20
8. Hanna Harrell — 175.66
9. Starr Andrews — 173.04
10. Gracie Gold — 171.92
11. Jill Heiner — 171.54
12. Sierra Venetta — 164.24
13. Rena Ikenishi — 158.69
14. Wren Warne-Jacobsen — 143.39
WD. Amber Glenn
WD. Alysa Liu
Pairs’ Short Program
1. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 79.39
2. Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — 77.48
3. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 68.11
4. Emily Chan/Spencer Howe — 61.94
5. Kate Finster/Matej Silecky — 54.68
6. Katie McBeath/Nathan Bartholomay — 50.11
7. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 49.80
8. Sydney Cooke/Keyton Bearinger — 44.28
WD. Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier
Rhythm Dance
1. Madison Chock/Evan Bates — 91.94
2. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — 89.39
3. Caroline Green/Michael Parsons — 80.85
4. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — 79.39
5. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.90
6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 76.70
7. Katarina Wolfkostin/Jeffrey Chen — 75.28
8. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 73.06
9. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 73.04
10. Molly Cesanek/Yehor Yehorov — 70.07
11. Raffaella Koncius/Alexey Shchepetov — 52.63
12. Livvy Shilling/Ryan O’Donnell — 50.90
13. Cayla Cottrell/Uladzislau Palkhouski — 49.82
14. Cara Murphy/Joshua Levitt — 40.49
WD. Avonley Nguyen/Grigory Smirnov
