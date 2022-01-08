U.S. Figure Skating Championships: What to watch on Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the last event to decide the Olympic team, continues Saturday with the men’s short program, pairs’ free skate and rhythm dance, live from Nashville on NBC, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

In the men’s short (4 p.m. ET), Nathan Chen begins his bid for a sixth consecutive national title and second trip to the Olympics. Chen has one defeat in this Olympic cycle — to countryman Vincent Zhou at Skate America three months ago.

Zhou, ranked second in the world behind Chen this season, is also looking to return to the Olympics.

As is Jason Brown, the clear third American man in this Olympic cycle, who competed at the 2014 Sochi Games. Brown didn’t arrive in Nashville until Friday after 33 hours of travel, five canceled flights, four airline changes, three airports, two countries, an overnight in Atlanta and a rental car.

Men’s Short Program (4 p.m. ET) — STREAM LINK | LIVE RESULTS

Notable Skaters

Ilia Malinin — Skate time TBA

Jason Brown — Skate time TBA

Jimmy Ma — Skate time TBA

Yarolsav Paniot — Skate time TBA

Nathan Chen — Skate time TBA

Vincent Zhou — Skate time TBA

FIGURE SKATING NATIONALS: Broadcast Schedule | Full Results

In the pairs’ free skate (7 p.m. ET), it appears two teams are vying for one Olympic spot.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc lead Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson by 1.91 points after the short program. Each pair eyes a first Olympics.

The U.S. has two Olympic pairs’ spots, but reigning national champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier look likely to take one via petition. They withdrew the day before nationals after Frazier contracted the coronavirus.

Pairs’ Free Skate (7 p.m. ET) — STREAM LINK | LIVE RESULTS

Notable Skaters

Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — Skate time TBA

Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — Skate time TBA

Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson — Skate time TBA

In the free dance (8:30 p.m. ET), there are two battles — for the national title and for the third and final Olympic spot.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are Olympic medal contenders and considered locks for the U.S. team. Chock and Bates lead their training partners by 2.55 points after the rhythm dance.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker finished third at every nationals in this Olympic cycle, but they trail Caroline Green and Michael Parsons by 1.46 points going into the free dance.

Free Dance (8:30 p.m. ET) — STREAM LINK | LIVE RESULTS

Notable Skaters

Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker — Skate time TBA

Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue — Skate time TBA

Caroline Green/Michael Parsons — Skate time TBA

Madison Chock/Evan Bates — Skate time TBA

