Joey Mantia, top in the world, sets 1500m track record to make third Olympic team

If this is what Joey Mantia and Brittany Bowe can do while training through the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, they’ve set the bar high for Beijing.

Mantia just wanted to be fast enough in the 1500m to make his third straight Olympic team in the event Saturday and chase a medal at the Games.

That’s something that has eluded Mantia in a speed skating career that has reached nearly every other peak in more than a decade of elite competition.

It turns out Mantia checked off another box, too. He won the race and got his first track record. Mantia clocked 1:44.01 to shatter the record of 1:44.47 set by Olympic bronze medalist Chad Hedrick in October 2009 at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

“It’s a nice solidification and builds a lot of confidence that you’re doing the right thing,” Mantia said, “especially when you think it didn’t go 100 percent according to plan.”

Bowe won her third event at Olympic Trials, capturing the women’s 1500m in 1:55.81. Although she wasn’t pleased with the time, she was well ahead of runner-up Mia Manganello Kilburg, who clinched her berth at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in 1:57.29. Manganello Kilburg won the 3000 on Wednesday, but is not assured of a spot in that event.

Bowe and Kimi Goetz, who was third in the 1500, also opened the door to be joined in Beijing by teammate Erin Jackson, who had a rare slip-up in the 500 and missed qualifying for the Games in an event in which she leads the world.

Bowe and Goetz went 1-2 in both the 500 and 1000 and could relinquish their spot in the 500 to allow Jackson to make the team. An international reallocation could produce a third berth, but it is not guaranteed.

“I’m sure there will be a discussion,” Bowe said. “It’s hard to say. In my heart, I thought Kimi and I were going for that second-place spot. Hopefully we get three spots when we get to the Olympics, but as of now, it seems that the only way Erin will get to compete in the Olympics is if one of us give up that spot.

“I’m hopeful that internally we can figure that out and all of three of us are in Beijing.”

Emery Lehman also made his third straight Olympic team, finishing second to Mantia with a time of 1:45.10.

Mantia will be a busy man in Beijing. He qualified for the seven-man Olympic team in the 1000, finishing second in that event on Friday night. In addition, he is the favorite in mass start, the event which will close the Olympic Trials on Sunday.

And Mantia, Lehman, Ethan Cepuran, who won the 5000, and Casey Dawson are expected to be named to the U.S. squad for team pursuit. Team USA holds the world record in the event.

