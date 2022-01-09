Erin Jackson will go for gold at Olympics after friend Brittany Bowe gives up 500m spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Erin Jackson is going to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, thanks to a generous gesture by her good friend Brittany Bowe.

Bowe, who qualified for three events at the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials, gave her spot in the 500m to Jackson, the No. 1-ranked skater in the event.

Jackson had an unfortunate bobble in the race Friday at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, watching her hopes for an Olympic gold medal slip away when she finished third behind Bowe and Kimi Goetz. Only two U.S. women are guaranteed Olympic berths, although a third spot is a possibility due to reallocation from other nations later.

According to NBC Sports, Bowe gave Jackson the peace of mind that she is on her way to Beijing. Bowe then informed US Speedskating.

Jackson, 29, and Bowe, 33, have been friends for years, dating back to their time as inline skaters in Ocala, Florida.

Bowe, had hinted of her decision on Saturday, saying, “Hopefully we get three spots when we get to the Olympics, but as of now, it seems that the only way Erin will get to compete in the Olympics is if one of us gives up that spot.

“I’m hopeful that internally we can figure that out and all three of us are in Beijing.”

Bowe, who made her third Olympic team, told NBC that the decision was bigger than her – that it was for Team USA – and that it was an honor to give Jackson the spot. She also said she told Jackson on Friday night that she would relinquish her spot if it was the only way for Jackson to join Team USA in Beijing.

Bowe is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 1000m and is also a medal contender in the 1500m. The entire U.S. Olympic speed skating team will be announced later Sunday.

Karen Rosen, who has covered every summer and winter Olympics since 1992, is a special contributor to NBCSports.com.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk