2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships: What to watch on Sunday

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the last event to decide the Olympic team, concludes Sunday with the men’s free skate, live from Nashville on NBC, NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

Nathan Chen, bidding for a sixth consecutive national title, leads after the short program, but it’s tight. Vincent Zhou, who handed Chen his lone defeat of this Olympic cycle back in October, is within striking distance.

The battle for the third and final Olympic men’s spot is in play, too. Ilia Malinin, 17 and the world’s top-ranked junior skater, outscored Jason Brown, the clear third U.S. man in this Olympic cycle, in the short and could steal a spot in Beijing.

Malinin has an arsenal of quadruple jumps, while Brown relies on his artistic scores and clean slate of triple jumps.

A selection committee meets after Sunday’s competition to determine the team, looking at skaters’ results dating back to the 2021 U.S. Championships.

Men’s Free Skate (2 p.m. ET) — STREAM LINK | LIVE RESULTS

Notable Skaters

Jason Brown — Start time TBA

Vincent Zhou — Start time TBA

Ilia Malinin — Start time TBA

Nathan Chen — Start time TBA

