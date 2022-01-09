Lindsey Jacobellis qualifies for fifth Olympics in snowboard cross

Lindsey Jacobellis is going to a U.S. female record-tying fifth Winter Olympics, extending one of the sterling careers in snowboarding.
Jacobellis, 36, clinched her spot in snowboard cross this weekend, grabbing back-to-back third-place finishes at World Cups in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
She joined the previously qualified Faye Gulini and Nick Baumgartner (oldest U.S. Olympic snowboarder in history at age 40) on the team. Hagen Kearney, another fellow PyeongChang Olympian, clinched his spot Sunday, too.
U.S. coaches can two more men and two more women to the team.
MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for 2022 Winter Olympics
Jacobellis owns 15 gold medals between the biennial world championships (the last in 2017) and the annual X Games, which stopped holding snowboard cross competitions after 2016. She owns one Olympic medal, silver from her debut in 2006, when she led the final going into the last jump and fell doing a premature celebratory board grab.
Jacobellis finished in the top five of six of her last seven World Cups dating to last February. Her last win came in February 2019.
The Olympic gold-medal favorites are led by Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes, the reigning world champion and current World Cup standings leader, and reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy.
Another contender, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, the 2014 gold medalist, hasn’t competed in nearly a month after suffering ankle injuries that set back her prep for Beijing.
Lindsey Jacobellis
20th — 2001 X Games
21st — 2002 X Games
Gold — 2003 X Games
Gold — 2004 X Games
Gold — 2005 Worlds
Gold — 2005 X Games
*** Skipped 2006 X Games
Silver — 2006 Olympics
Silver — 2007 X Games
Gold — 2007 Worlds
Gold — 2008 X Games
Gold — 2009 X Games
*** Skipped 2009 Worlds
Gold — 2010 X Games
Fifth — 2010 Olympics
Gold — 2011 Worlds
Gold — 2011 X Games
*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run
Gold — 2014 X Games
Seventh — 2014 Olympics
Gold — 2015 Worlds
Gold — 2015 X Games
Gold — 2016 X Games
Gold — 2017 Worlds
Fourth — 2018 Olympics
Fifth — 2019 World Championships
Ninth — 2021 World Championships