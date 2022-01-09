Lindsey Jacobellis qualifies for fifth Olympics in snowboard cross

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Jacobellis is going to a U.S. female record-tying fifth Winter Olympics, extending one of the sterling careers in snowboarding.

Jacobellis, 36, clinched her spot in snowboard cross this weekend, grabbing back-to-back third-place finishes at World Cups in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

She joined the previously qualified Faye Gulini and Nick Baumgartner (oldest U.S. Olympic snowboarder in history at age 40) on the team. Hagen Kearney, another fellow PyeongChang Olympian, clinched his spot Sunday, too.

U.S. coaches can two more men and two more women to the team.

Jacobellis owns 15 gold medals between the biennial world championships (the last in 2017) and the annual X Games, which stopped holding snowboard cross competitions after 2016. She owns one Olympic medal, silver from her debut in 2006, when she led the final going into the last jump and fell doing a premature celebratory board grab.

Jacobellis finished in the top five of six of her last seven World Cups dating to last February. Her last win came in February 2019.

The Olympic gold-medal favorites are led by Great Britain’s Charlotte Bankes, the reigning world champion and current World Cup standings leader, and reigning Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy.

Another contender, Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic, the 2014 gold medalist, hasn’t competed in nearly a month after suffering ankle injuries that set back her prep for Beijing.

Lindsey Jacobellis

20th — 2001 X Games

21st — 2002 X Games

Gold — 2003 X Games

Gold — 2004 X Games

Gold — 2005 Worlds

Gold — 2005 X Games

*** Skipped 2006 X Games

Silver — 2006 Olympics

Silver — 2007 X Games

Gold — 2007 Worlds

Gold — 2008 X Games

Gold — 2009 X Games

*** Skipped 2009 Worlds

Gold — 2010 X Games

Fifth — 2010 Olympics

Gold — 2011 Worlds

Gold — 2011 X Games

*** Tore ACL/meniscus in 2012 X Games training run

Gold — 2014 X Games

Seventh — 2014 Olympics

Gold — 2015 Worlds

Gold — 2015 X Games

Gold — 2016 X Games

Gold — 2017 Worlds

Fourth — 2018 Olympics

Fifth — 2019 World Championships

Ninth — 2021 World Championships