Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will include more than 200 athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.
So far, 94 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
More Americans will qualify for the Winter Games through Olympic Trials, domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, skating, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.
The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, is set to be announced after the national championships end Jan. 9.
The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.
Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:
Alpine Skiing
Breezy Johnson
Mikaela Shiffrin
Biathlon
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Jake Brown
Sean Doherty
Paul Schommer
Cross-Country Skiing
Rosie Brennan
Jessie Diggins
Julia Kern
Curling
Becca Hamilton
Vicky Persinger
Tabitha Peterson
Tara Peterson
Nina Roth
Aileen Geving (alternate)
Matt Hamilton
John Landsteiner
Chris Plys
John Shuster
Colin Hufman (alternate)
Figure Skating
Mariah Bell (Singles)
Karen Chen (Singles)
Alysa Liu (Singles)
Freestyle Skiing
Megan Nick (Aerials)
Winter Vinecki (Aerials)
Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)
Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)
Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)
Hannah Soar (Moguls)
Chris Lillis (Aerials)
Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)
Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)
Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)
David Wise (Halfpipe)
Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hockey
Cayla Barnes
Megan Bozek
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter
Alex Cavallini
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Nicole Hensley
Megan Keller
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Maddie Rooney
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Lee Stecklein
Grace Zumwinkle
Luge
Summer Britcher
Ashley Farquharson
Emily Sweeney
Jonny Gustafson
Tucker West
Zack DiGregorio
Sean Hollander
Nordic Combined
Taylor Fletcher
Short Track Speed Skating
Maame Biney
Eunice Lee
Julie Letai
Kristen Santos
Corinne Stoddard
Andrew Heo
Ryan Pivirotto
Ski Jumping
Kevin Bickner
Snowboarding
Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)
Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)
Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)
Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)
Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)
Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)
Speed Skating
Brittany Bowe
Kimi Goetz
Mia Manganello Kilburg
Ethan Cepuran
Emery Lehman
Joey Mantia
Jordan Stolz
