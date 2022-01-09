U.S. Olympic biathlon team roster finalized

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic biathlon is set with eight members, its smallest contingent since 2002.

The last three biathletes were named Sunday — returning Olympians Leif Nordgren and Joanne Reid and first-time Olympian Deedra Irwin.

They join the previously named Susan Dunklee, Clare Egan, Jake Brown, Sean Doherty and Paul Schommer. All but Brown and Schommer are returning Olympians.

Biathlon is the lone current Winter Olympic sport in which the U.S. hasn’t earned an Olympic medal for either gender.

Egan and Brown are the top Americans in this season’s World Cups standings at 44th and 47th.

Dunklee, 35 and ranked 71st in limited action this season, is the most successful U.S. female biathlete in history. Her best individual finish in three Olympics is 11th. She is the lone U.S. female biathlete with an individual world championships medal — silvers in 2017 and 2020.

Tim Burke and Lowell Bailey, four-time Olympians and program stalwarts, retired after the PyeongChang Games.

Four biathletes who combined to win six of the eight individual golds in PyeongChang also since retired, notably Frenchman Martin Fourcade and German Laura Dahlmeier.

The world’s top-ranked biathletes are Norwegian Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet, each eyeing a first individual Olympic medal in Beijing.

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for 2022 Winter Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!