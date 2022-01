Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin races her last slalom before the Olympics, while more skiers, bobsledders and skeleton sliders look to lock up Olympic spots on NBC Sports, Olympic Channel and Peacock this week.

Shiffrin has a rare competition during the American workday — a night slalom in Schladming, Austria, on Tuesday.

Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova is guaranteed to go into the Olympics ranked No. 1 in the world in Shiffrin’s trademark event, but this is Shiffrin’s chance to get some momentum back after straddling a gate in the last slalom on Sunday.

Elsewhere, it’s the last weekend of World Cup competition before U.S. Olympic teams are determined in Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, bobsled and skeleton.

Among the notable events is a World Cup for aerials and moguls at the 2002 Olympic site of Deer Valley, Utah. Three-time Olympic aerials skier Ashley Caldwell is the biggest name yet to secure a spot on the team for Beijing in those events.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Schladming and Zauchensee, Austria (Women) and Wengen, Switzerland (Men)

European Figure Skating Championships — Tallinn, Estonia

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Deer Valley, Utah (Aerials, Moguls), Nakiska, Canada (Ski Cross) and Font Romeu, France (Slopestyle)

Bobsled/Skeleton World Cup — St. Moritz, Switzerland

Luge World Cup — Oberhof, Germany

Biathlon World Cup — Ruhpolding, Germany

Ski Jumping World Cup — Zakopane, Poland

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 12 p.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 10 a.m. Men Team Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Klingenthal, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 3:45 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 7:45 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 5:30 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK 9:30 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboarding World Cup — Bad Gastein and Simonhöhe, Austria (Parallel) and Laax, Switzerland (Halfpipe, Slopestyle)

*Delayed broadcast

