Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will have about 200 athletes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

So far, 120 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

More Americans will qualify through domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.

The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, was announced this past weekend.

The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.

The men’s hockey team, originally due to be NHL players, is now expected to be a mix of collegians, minor-league players and those in European leagues after the NHL withdrew.

Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:

Alpine Skiing (4)

Breezy Johnson

Paula Moltzan

Nina O’Brien

Mikaela Shiffrin

Biathlon (8)

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Deedra Irwin

Joanne Reid

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Leif Nordgren

Paul Schommer

Cross-Country Skiing (3)

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Julia Kern

Curling (11)

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Matt Hamilton

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Colin Hufman (alternate)

Figure Skating (16)

Mariah Bell (Singles)

Karen Chen (Singles)

Alysa Liu (Singles)

Jason Brown (Singles)

Nathan Chen (Singles)

Vincent Zhou (Singles)

Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)

Alexa Knierim (Pairs)

Brandon Frazier (Pairs)

Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)

Madison Chock (Ice Dance)

Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)

Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)

Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)

Evan Bates (Ice Dance)

Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)

Freestyle Skiing (15)

Megan Nick (Aerials)

Winter Vinecki (Aerials)

Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)

Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)

Hannah Soar (Moguls)

Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Chris Lillis (Aerials)

Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)

Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)

Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)

David Wise (Halfpipe)

Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hockey (23)

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Alex Cavallini

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Nicole Hensley

Megan Keller

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Maddie Rooney

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Luge (8)

Summer Britcher (Singles)

Ashley Farquharson (Singles)

Emily Sweeney (Singles)

Jonny Gustafson (Singles)

Chris Mazdzer (Singles)

Tucker West (Singles)

Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)

Sean Hollander (Doubles)

Nordic Combined (1)

Taylor Fletcher

Short Track Speed Skating (7)

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Ski Jumping (1)

Kevin Bickner

Snowboarding (12)

Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)

Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)

Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)

Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)

Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)

Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)

Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)

Speed Skating (12)

Giorgia Birkeland

Brittany Bowe

Kimi Goetz

Erin Jackson

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Ethan Cepuran

Casey Dawson

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Joey Mantia

Ian Quinn

Jordan Stolz

