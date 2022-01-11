Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Team USA will have about 200 athletes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.
So far, 120 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
More Americans will qualify through domestic and international competitions and discretionary selections across skiing, sliding and ice hockey running into late January.
The figure skating team, made up wholly of discretionary selections, was announced this past weekend.
The Alpine skiing team will be decided via a mix of automatic and discretionary spots based on World Cup results this season through Jan. 16.
The men’s hockey team, originally due to be NHL players, is now expected to be a mix of collegians, minor-league players and those in European leagues after the NHL withdrew.
Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:
Alpine Skiing (4)
Breezy Johnson
Paula Moltzan
Nina O’Brien
Mikaela Shiffrin
Biathlon (8)
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Deedra Irwin
Joanne Reid
Jake Brown
Sean Doherty
Leif Nordgren
Paul Schommer
Cross-Country Skiing (3)
Rosie Brennan
Jessie Diggins
Julia Kern
Curling (11)
Becca Hamilton
Vicky Persinger
Tabitha Peterson
Tara Peterson
Nina Roth
Aileen Geving (alternate)
Matt Hamilton
John Landsteiner
Chris Plys
John Shuster
Colin Hufman (alternate)
Figure Skating (16)
Mariah Bell (Singles)
Karen Chen (Singles)
Alysa Liu (Singles)
Jason Brown (Singles)
Nathan Chen (Singles)
Vincent Zhou (Singles)
Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)
Alexa Knierim (Pairs)
Brandon Frazier (Pairs)
Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)
Madison Chock (Ice Dance)
Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)
Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)
Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)
Evan Bates (Ice Dance)
Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)
Freestyle Skiing (15)
Megan Nick (Aerials)
Winter Vinecki (Aerials)
Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)
Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)
Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)
Hannah Soar (Moguls)
Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Chris Lillis (Aerials)
Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)
Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)
Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)
David Wise (Halfpipe)
Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hockey (23)
Cayla Barnes
Megan Bozek
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter
Alex Cavallini
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Nicole Hensley
Megan Keller
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Maddie Rooney
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Lee Stecklein
Grace Zumwinkle
Luge (8)
Summer Britcher (Singles)
Ashley Farquharson (Singles)
Emily Sweeney (Singles)
Jonny Gustafson (Singles)
Chris Mazdzer (Singles)
Tucker West (Singles)
Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)
Sean Hollander (Doubles)
Nordic Combined (1)
Taylor Fletcher
Short Track Speed Skating (7)
Maame Biney
Eunice Lee
Julie Letai
Kristen Santos
Corinne Stoddard
Andrew Heo
Ryan Pivirotto
Ski Jumping (1)
Kevin Bickner
Snowboarding (12)
Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)
Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)
Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)
Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)
Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)
Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)
Speed Skating (12)
Giorgia Birkeland
Brittany Bowe
Kimi Goetz
Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello Kilburg
Ethan Cepuran
Casey Dawson
Austin Kleba
Emery Lehman
Joey Mantia
Ian Quinn
Jordan Stolz
