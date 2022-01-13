2022 Australian Open women’s singles draw, bracket

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Naomi Osaka returns to the Australian Open to defend her title after a four-month break from competition to end 2021.

Osaka, who won in Melbourne in 2019 and 2021, took two hiatuses from the sport last year, including a season-ending one after losing in the third round of the U.S. Open.

Back then, Osaka said that winning didn’t make her happy anymore and that she didn’t know when she would play her next tennis match. It didn’t happen until the first week of January at an Australian Open warm-up tournament.

Osaka, also a two-time U.S. Open champion, is the only woman in the field who owns more than three Grand Slam singles titles.

Serena Williams hasn’t played since retiring from her Wimbledon first-round match with a right hamstring injury. Sister Venus‘ ranking has dropped out of the top 1,000, and she neither entered qualifying nor is on the main draw wild card list.

The favorite is top-ranked Ash Barty, seeking to become the first Australian to win since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty and Osaka could meet in the fourth round.

Emma Raducanu, the British qualifier who won the U.S. Open, is 2-3 in three tournaments since and seeded 17th. She gets 2017 U.S. Open champ Sloane Stephens in the first round.

