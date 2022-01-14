2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic, who is still at the center of a prolonged international incident, bids to break the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record at the Australian Open. That’s assuming he’s allowed to stay in Australia.

Djokovic, a record nine-time champion in Melbourne, is the top seed and tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 major titles.

He is playing on a medical exemption because he chose not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne airport upon arrival in the first week of January over the validity of his application to enter the country without being vaccinated. Then he was held for days in a hotel while awaiting a hearing that resulted in his visa being reinstated on procedural grounds. On Friday, Djokovic’s visa was revoked again, though he is expected to appeal.

Federer (knee surgery) will miss the tournament for a second consecutive year. Nadal is playing in his first major since the 2021 French Open. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open for physical reasons, ultimately ending his 2021 season early due to a foot injury.

Djokovic could play the No. 6 seed Nadal in the semifinals.

Djokovic’s primary challengers include No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final, and No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany.

