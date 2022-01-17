Beijing Winter Olympics spectator tickets will not be sold anymore; groups invited on site

By Jan 17, 2022, 7:12 AM EST
Tickets for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics will not be sold anymore due to the coronavirus pandemic, but invited groups of spectators will be present on site during the Games.

Organizers announced Monday that an “adapted program” will allow for invited spectators that “strictly abide by COVID-19 countermeasures.”

Previously, it was announced that spectators would not be allowed from outside China.

The Tokyo Olympics last year did not have ticketed fans due to the pandemic.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony is Feb. 4. The Paralympic Opening Ceremony is March 4.

