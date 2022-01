Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The most famous annual race in Alpine skiing — the Hahnenkamm downhill — happens twice this week, live on Peacock.

The world’s bravest male ski racers head to Kitzbühel, Austria, for World Cup action, two weeks before the Olympics start.

The Streif downhill track is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is at the ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

The last American to win the Hahnenkamm downhill was Daron Rahlves in 2003. The favorites include Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Austrians Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr, Italian Dominik Paris and Swiss Beat Feuz.

Elsewhere, the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup has speed races at the 2026 Winter Olympic host Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Mikaela Shiffrin is not taking part, instead focusing on training ahead of the Olympics.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Kitzbühel, Austria (Men) and Cortina, d’Ampezzo, Italy (Women)

Four Continents Figure Skating Championships — Tallinn, Estonia

Biathlon World Cup — Antholz-Anterselva, Italy

Ski Jumping World Cup — Titisee-Neustadt, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 9:30 a.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK Saturday 10:15 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Freestyle Skiing World Cup — Idre Fjäll, Sweden

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 5:15 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK Sunday 7 a.m. Ski Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!