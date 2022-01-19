Australian Open: Women’s draw opens up after high seeds upset

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Australian Open went three days without a top-10 women’s player losing. To start day four, two of them were upset within 10 minutes of each other.

No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza and No. 6 Anett Kontaveit, who met for the WTA Finals title in November, lost the first matches on the two main show courts Thursday, the last day of second-round play.

French veteran Alizé Cornet dispatched Muguruza, a two-time major champion who was a set from winning the 2020 Australian Open, 6-3, 6-3.

Danish 19-year-old Clara Tauson, a former junior No. 1, took out Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

The Spaniard Muguruza continued her maddening Grand Slam career.

She won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon, plus made two other major finals and twice beat a top-ranked Serena Williams at Roland Garros. She also lost in the first or second round of a major at least once in all 11 years of her career, including 10 times in 22 starts since her first Slam title.

Cornet’s biggest claim to fame was thrice beating a top-ranked Williams in 2014, including at Wimbledon. The 31-year-old has been on the cusp of breaking through — reaching No. 11 in the world in 2009 and making the fourth round of every major, but never a quarterfinal. She is now ranked 61st.

Cornet next gets No. 29 seed Tamara Zidanšek of Slovenia or Brit Heather Watson, who is ranked 94th.

Kontaveit, the highest-ranked Estonian in history, won three tournaments last fall, and nearly a fourth at the WTA Finals, to break into the top 10 for the first time and finish the year at No. 7. Her form continued this season, reaching the semifinals of an Australian Open lead-up event.

Tauson won the 2019 Australian Open girls’ title a month after turning 16, then won two WTA tournaments last year. American Coco Gauff is the only player in the top 200 who is younger than Tauson.

Tauson next gets 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka continued to struggle with her serve, yet eked out another three-set win to reach round three. She double faulted 19 times — six in the first game alone — but beat China’s 100th-ranked Wang Xinyu 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The only other single-digit seed left in the bottom half is No. 7 Iga Swiatek, who has dropped seven games in two matches.

Top-ranked Ash Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka could meet in the fourth round in the top half.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!