Lindsey Vonn is joining NBC as a primetime correspondent for the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

Fellow Olympic gold medalists Ted Ligety (Alpine skiing), Kelly Clark (snowboard halfpipe) and Hannah Kearney (moguls) are also new additions to the broadcast teams for their respective events.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, retired in 2019 due to an accumulation of injuries over a near-two-decade career competing on the highest level.

“I’m excited to kind of give a different perspective,” said Vonn, the most successful female ski racer with 82 World Cup wins. “I think Michael Phelps was such a good addition to the Summer Games [as a correspondent in Tokyo], and I hope that I can bring the same perspective to the Winter Games. I’m definitely still going to be jealous of the competitors, but I’m excited.”

Last season, Vonn made her NBC Sports broadcast analyst debut calling World Cup speed races.

She previously served as a correspondent for TODAY and NBC Sports from the U.S. during the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when she was unable to compete due to knee injuries.

Vonn recently co-directed and executive produced “Picabo,” a film on the life of 1998 Olympic super-G champion Picabo Street, Vonn’s childhood hero. It debuts on Peacock on Friday.

Vonn also last week released her memoir, “Rise: My Story.” Read an excerpt here.

The first NBC Olympic primetime show is Feb. 3, one night before the Opening Ceremony, with events including live coverage of the figure skating team competition.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!