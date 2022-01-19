U.S. Olympic Nordic combined team finalized

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The five-man U.S. Olympic Nordic combined roster was completed Wednesday with the announcement that 2018 Olympian Jasper Good received the last spot.

Previously, three-time Olympian Taylor Fletcher, plus 2018 Olympian Ben Loomis and first-time Olympians Stephen Schumann and Jared Shumate qualified — Fletcher by winning the Olympic Trials and Loomis, Schumann and Shumate by their international results this season.

The fifth and final spot was a selection committee pick.

All of the U.S. Olympic Nordic combined medals came at the 2010 Vancouver Games — Bill Demong‘s gold, Johnny Spillane‘s two silvers and a team silver.

Fletcher is the last member of the 2010 roster still competing (though he wasn’t selected to compete in the team event in Vancouver).

The best U.S. finish in Nordic combined in 2018 was 10th in the team event. The last time an American finished in the top 10 individually on the World Cup was nearly four years ago.

Nordic combined is the lone Olympic sport without female representation, though a women’s event could be added for the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

In recent years, Norway has challenged Germany for Nordic combined supremacy. The Norwegians won the team event at last year’s world championships. Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber has won seven of the 12 individual World Cups this season and the last three World Cup season titles.

