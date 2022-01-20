U.S. Olympic ski jumping team announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic ski jumping team, the nation’s smallest in 94 years with three athletes, was announced Thursday.

Kevin Bickner won the Olympic Trials on Christmas to earn a spot at his second Olympics. Casey Larson and Patrick Gasienica, 23-year-olds from the same Chicagoland ski club as Bickner, got the other two spots. Larson also competed at the 2018 Olympics.

It’s the first time the U.S. failed to qualify for the Olympic men’s team event in ski jumping, which was added in 1988. It last had fewer than four ski jumpers compete at an Olympics in 1928, according to Olympedia.org.

The U.S. failed to qualify any women’s ski jumpers.

The U.S. last put a man into the top 10 at the Olympics in 1984, not counting the team event, according to Olympedia. The last U.S. man to finish in the top 10 of an individual World Cup was 2002.

Its lone Olympic ski jumping medal came in 1974. That medal was actually awarded for the 1924 Chamonix Winter Games. It was learned 50 years later that a math error denied American Anders Haugen a bronze medal, and the IOC corrected the results.

Japan’s Ryōyū Kobayashi is the leading male ski jumper at the moment. He just won the biggest annual event in the sport — the Four Hills Tournament — for the second time and leads the World Cup standings.

