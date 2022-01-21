2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic losing his deportation appeal on Sunday, the day before main draw action begins, shook up the Australian Open men’s draw.

Djokovic, the record nine-time Australian Open men’s champion, but will have to wait until the French Open in May for his next chance to break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men’s record 20 major titles.

Instead, the highest-ranked player at the Australian Open is original No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who upset Djokovic in the U.S. Open final last year.

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev is another contender, having won the Tokyo Olympics on a hard court.

Then there’s Nadal, now the lone past Australian Open in the field and originally seeded sixth. The Spaniard is playing his first major since the 2021 French Open. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open for physical reasons, ultimately ending his season early due to a foot injury.

Federer (knee surgery) misses the Australian Open for a second consecutive year.

