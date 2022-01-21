Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team USA will have about 200 athletes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which open Feb. 4.

So far, 207 athletes have qualified or been named to the team. Athletes aren’t officially on the team until nominated by a national governing body and approved by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The oldest qualifier so far is 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who has a 17-year-old son, Landon, who is older than the youngest qualifier so far, 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu.

So far, three athletes have qualified for their fifth Olympics: curler John Shuster, snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis and skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender. Shaun White is expected to join them in qualifying for a fifth Olympics later this week when the full snowboard team is named.

If White is named to the team, then every individual U.S. gold medalist from the previous Olympics will return for the first time since 1968: halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and White.

Here’s the up-to-date list of athletes already qualified for or named to the U.S. Olympic team:

Alpine Skiing (17)

Keely Cashman

Katie Hensien

A.J. Hurt

Breezy Johnson

Mo Lebel

Tricia Mangan

Paula Moltzan

Nina O’Brien

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jacqueline Wiles

Bella Wright

Bryce Bennett

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Tommy Ford

Travis Ganong

River Radamus

Luke Winters

Biathlon (8)

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Deedra Irwin

Joanne Reid

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Leif Nordgren

Paul Schommer

Bobsled (12)

Sylvia Hoffman

Kaillie Humphries

Kaysha Love

Elana Meyers Taylor

Hakeem Abdul Saboor

Hunter Church

Frank Del Duca

Kris Horn

Jimmy Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Josh Williamson

Cross-Country Skiing (14)

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Hannah Halvorsen

Julia Kern

Sophia Laukli

Novie McCabe

Caitlin Patterson

Hailey Swirbul

Kevin Bolger

Ben Ogden

Luke Jager

Scott Patterson

JC Schoonmaker

Gus Schumacher

Curling (11)

Becca Hamilton

Vicky Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Nina Roth

Aileen Geving (alternate)

Matt Hamilton

John Landsteiner

Chris Plys

John Shuster

Colin Hufman (alternate)

Figure Skating (16)

Mariah Bell (Singles)

Karen Chen (Singles)

Alysa Liu (Singles)

Jason Brown (Singles)

Nathan Chen (Singles)

Vincent Zhou (Singles)

Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)

Alexa Knierim (Pairs)

Brandon Frazier (Pairs)

Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)

Madison Chock (Ice Dance)

Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)

Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)

Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)

Evan Bates (Ice Dance)

Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)

Freestyle Skiing (31)

Ashley Caldwell (Aerials)

Megan Nick (Aerials)

Winter Vinecki (Aerials)

Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)

Devin Logan (Halfpipe)

Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)

Carly Margulies (Halfpipe)

Olivia Giaccio (Moguls)

Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)

Kai Owens (Moguls)

Hannah Soar (Moguls)

Caroline Claire (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Marin Hamill (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Darian Stevens (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Chris Lillis (Aerials)

Eric Loughran (Aerials)

Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)

Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)

Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)

Birk Irving (Halfpipe)

David Wise (Halfpipe)

Cole McDonald (Moguls)

Nick Page (Moguls)

Dylan Walczyk (Moguls)

Brad Wilson (Moguls)

Tyler Wallasch (Ski Cross)

Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Nick Goepper (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hockey (48)

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Alex Cavallini

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Nicole Hensley

Megan Keller

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Maddie Rooney

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Drew Commesso

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Sean Farrell

Drew Helleson

Sam Hentges

Steven Kampfer

Matthew Knies

Strauss Mann

Marc McLaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Pat Nagle

Aaron Ness

Brian O’Neill

Nick Perbix

Jake Sanderson

Nick Shore

Nathan Smith

David Warsofsky

Luge (8)

Summer Britcher (Singles)

Ashley Farquharson (Singles)

Emily Sweeney (Singles)

Jonny Gustafson (Singles)

Chris Mazdzer (Singles)

Tucker West (Singles)

Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)

Sean Hollander (Doubles)

Nordic Combined (5)

Taylor Fletcher

Jasper Good

Ben Loomis

Stephen Schumann

Jared Shumate

Short Track Speed Skating (7)

Maame Biney

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard

Andrew Heo

Ryan Pivirotto

Skeleton (3)

Kelly Curtis

Katie Uhlaender

Andrew Blaser

Ski Jumping (3)

Kevin Bickner

Patrick Gasienica

Casey Larson

Snowboarding (12)

Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)

Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)

Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)

Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)

Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)

Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)

Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)

Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)

Speed Skating (12)

Giorgia Birkeland

Brittany Bowe

Kimi Goetz

Erin Jackson

Mia Manganello Kilburg

Ethan Cepuran

Casey Dawson

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Joey Mantia

Ian Quinn

Jordan Stolz

