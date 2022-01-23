Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Andreas Wellinger, who earned three ski jumping medals at the 2018 Olympics, including normal hill gold, was left off Germany’s team for the Beijing Games.

Wellinger, 26, announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus, ruling him out of the last World Cup competition before Germany named the last two members of its five-man Olympic ski jumping team.

Even before that, he may have been on the outside looking in.

Wellinger finished in the top 10 of an individual World Cup once in the last three years and ranks sixth among Germans in this season’s World Cup standings.

Since PyeongChang, Wellinger missed significant time with injuries including a torn ACL and a broken collar bone.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!