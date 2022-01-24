Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In a bit of speed skating karma, Brittany Bowe, who gave up her Olympic 500m spot to teammate Erin Jackson, looks like she will get to skate the event at the Olympics after all.

After some nations returned Olympic quota spots, the U.S. picked up an extra spot in the women’s 500m and 3000m and men’s 1500m for the Beijing Games.

Those spots are in line to go to skaters who already were named to the team in other events after the Olympic Trials earlier this month: Bowe, who already made it in her best events of the 1000m and 1500m; Mia Manganello Kilburg, who already made it in the 1500m and mass start; and Casey Dawson, who already made it in the 5000m and the team pursuit.

Bowe won the 500m at the Olympic Trials but, having already made the team in her primary events, ceded it to Jackson, who was third.

Jackson is the world’s top-ranked 500m skater, but she slipped during her race at trials to finish third.

The U.S. has medal favorites in multiple men’s and women’s speed skating events, looking for its first individual medal since 2010, its first men’s medal since 2010 and its first individual women’s medal since 2002.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!