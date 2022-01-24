U.S. Olympic team has most female athletes in Winter Games history

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic team of 222 athletes for the Beijing Games includes 107 women, set to be the most women competing for any nation in the history of the Winter Olympics.

It will mark the 11th consecutive Games that the U.S. will tie or break the record for most women competing at a Winter Olympics for a single nation, a streak that began in 1984, according to Olympedia.org.

In 1984, it had 30 women, then tying the record it set in 1976. In 1992, the U.S. became the first nation with 50 female competitors at a Winter Olympics. It had 100 in 2014 and 101 in 2018.

At the first Winter Olympics in 1924, there were 312 athletes: 299 men and 13 women, according to Olympedia.

Now, every Winter Olympic sport has female participation except Nordic combined, which may have a women’s event come the 2026 Games.

Last year, the U.S. shattered the record for most women competing at a Summer Games with 336, upping the mark of 291 that the U.S. set at the 2016 Rio Games.

The Opening Ceremony is Feb. 4.

