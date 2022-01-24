Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin races for the last time before flying to China for what could be a historic Olympics, live on Peacock this week.

Shiffrin headlines a World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday.

The women’s World Cup then heads to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a downhill and super-G this weekend, but Shiffrin is not expected to take part in those races.

The Kronplatz GS may determine the Olympic favorite in the event. Shiffrin, the 2018 gold medalist, is second in the World Cup standings behind Swedish veteran Sara Hector, who is having her best season at the advanced age of 29 for an Alpine skier.

Shiffrin, who has said she hopes to race all five individual events at the Olympics, also ranks second in the World Cup in slalom and fifth in super-G. She is also the world champion in the combined, which is not on this season’s World Cup schedule but will be contested at the Olympics.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Kronplatz, Italy and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Women) and Schladming, Austria (Men)

Snowboard World Cup — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Saturday 1 p.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Willingen, Germany

Nordic Combined World Cup — Seefeld, Austria

