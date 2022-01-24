Mikaela Shiffrin’s last race before Olympics; winter sports broadcast schedule

By Jan 24, 2022, 11:36 AM EST
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Getty Images
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin races for the last time before flying to China for what could be a historic Olympics, live on Peacock this week.

Shiffrin headlines a World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday.

The women’s World Cup then heads to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, for a downhill and super-G this weekend, but Shiffrin is not expected to take part in those races.

The Kronplatz GS may determine the Olympic favorite in the event. Shiffrin, the 2018 gold medalist, is second in the World Cup standings behind Swedish veteran Sara Hector, who is having her best season at the advanced age of 29 for an Alpine skier.

Shiffrin, who has said she hopes to race all five individual events at the Olympics, also ranks second in the World Cup in slalom and fifth in super-G. She is also the world champion in the combined, which is not on this season’s World Cup schedule but will be contested at the Olympics.

Alpine Skiing World Cup — Kronplatz, Italy and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Women) and Schladming, Austria (Men)

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday 4:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK
7:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK
11:45 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock | STREAM LINK
2:45 p.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday 5:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday 5:30 a.m. Women’s Super-G Peacock | STREAM LINK

Snowboard World Cup — Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Saturday 1 p.m. Snowboard Cross Peacock | STREAM LINK

Ski Jumping World Cup — Willingen, Germany

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 10 a.m. Mixed Team Peacock | STREAM LINK
12:30 p.m. Men Qualifying Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday 7 a.m. Women Peacock | STREAM LINK
10 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday 4 a.m. Women Peacock | STREAM LINK
9:15 a.m. Men Peacock | STREAM LINK

Nordic Combined World Cup — Seefeld, Austria

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 7:30 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK
9:30 a.m. 7.5km Peacock | STREAM LINK
Saturday 7 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK
9 a.m. 10km Peacock | STREAM LINK
Sunday 6:45 a.m. Ski Jump Peacock | STREAM LINK
8:30 a.m. 12.5km Peacock | STREAM LINK

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey Team Training
Cut four years ago, Alex Carpenter, Megan Bozek battled back to make Olympic...
U.S. Olympic team has most female athletes in Winter Games history
2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating
Brittany Bowe, who gave 500m spot to Erin Jackson, added to Olympic field...