2022 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

By Jan 25, 2022, 9:15 AM EST
2022 Australian Open: Day 1
Ash Barty is rolling at the Australian Open, looking to become the first Australian to win a singles title in Melbourne in 44 years.

Barty lost just 17 games total in her first five matches, marching into the semifinals.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who would have played Barty in the fourth round, was upset by American Amanda Anisimova in round three. That leaves no women in the field who own more than two major singles titles.

Serena Williams hasn’t played since retiring from her Wimbledon first-round match with a right hamstring injury. Sister Venus‘ ranking has dropped out of the top 1,000, and she neither entered qualifying nor is on the main draw wild card list.

Emma Raducanu, the British qualifier who won the U.S. Open, was among high seeds to exit in the second round. The others: No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and No. 12 Elena Rybakina.

The top two American women were upset in the first round — No. 11 Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, and No. 18 Coco Gauff, at 17 the youngest player in the top 200.

