Breezy Johnson, top U.S. downhill skier, to miss Beijing Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Breezy Johnson, the world’s second-best female downhill ski racer, will miss the Beijing Olympics after injuring her right knee in a training run crash last Friday.

Johnson has been the top U.S. Alpine skier the last two seasons aside from Mikaela Shiffrin.

This season, she finished second to 2018 Olympic champion Sofia Goggia of Italy in the first three World Cup downhills. Then Johnson suffered a small meniscus tear in her right knee in a separate training crash on Jan. 8.

(Goggia crashed in a super-G on Sunday, causing leg injuries that will make it challenging for her to race at the Olympics. It’s possible the Olympic downhill includes neither of the world’s top two women.)

Last week, Johnson planned to race on the World Cup for the first time since Dec. 19 and that Jan. 8 crash. But she flew off a jump in the second training run before Saturday’s downhill, landed and felt a big crack in her knee.

Johnson got up and skied down the course in pain. An MRI revealed a cartilage impaction tear, and she will undergo surgery.

It’s the latest significant knee injury of the 26-year-old’s career.

In March 2017, Johnson, an Idahoan like Picabo Street and who idolized Lindsey Vonn, did the splits and somersaulted down the course in the World Cup Finals downhill. She escaped with just a tibial plateau fracture, returned to skiing four months later and made her first Olympic team the following winter.

She was the youngest woman to finish in the top 10 in the 2018 Olympic downhill (seventh), auguring well for the future.

But Johnson missed the following season after tearing her right ACL in a training crash. Before she could return to competition, she tore her left PCL and MCL in a June 2019 giant slalom training fall.

She went 22 months between races, spending months at a time sleeping with her knees on bolsters. Johnson struggled with depression.

She returned to ski racing in 2020. In her first full season back, she placed third in four consecutive World Cup downhills (her first podiums) and finished the season ranked fourth in the world in the event.

This season, she went a step higher. Before being sidelined, Johnson was the only woman to finish within nine tenths of a second of Goggia in any downhill.

If Goggia has to miss the Olympics, then a healthy Johnson would have been favored to become the second U.S. Olympic women’s downhill champion (joining Vonn). Her focus turns to next season on the World Cup.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!