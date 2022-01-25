Mikaela Shiffrin fifth in expected-to-be last race before Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth in what is expected to be her last race before the Olympics, a World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz, Italy, on Tuesday.

Swede Sara Hector, having the best season of her career at age 29, won to confirm she’s the Olympic favorite in the event.

Hector prevailed by .15 over Slovakian Petra Vlhova, combining times from two runs. Frenchwoman Tessa Worley was third.

ALPINE SKIING WORLD CUP: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

Hector, 10th in the 2018 Olympic GS, won three of the last four World Cup GS races after the reigning Olympic champion Shiffrin won the first two this season.

Before this season, Hector had one World Cup podium since the start of 2015.

Shiffrin goes into the Olympics ranked second in the World Cup in slalom (behind Vlhova) and third in GS (behind Hector and Worley, though she would likely be ahead of Worley if she didn’t miss one GS due to COVID).

Shiffrin has said her plan is to race all five individual events at the Olympics, where the first women’s race is the GS on Feb. 7.

Her best shot at gold appears to be the combined, which is not on the World Cup calendar this season. Shiffrin won the combined at last season’s world championships.

The women’s Alpine skiing World Cup moves to Garmisch-Partenkirchen for speed races on Saturday and Sunday, live on Peacock.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!