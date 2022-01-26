Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey player Artem Anisimov tested positive for the coronavirus and was moved from Russia’s Olympic team to its alternate group for now, still hoping to travel to Beijing, according to reports.

Anisimov, the Russian team leader in NHL regular season games played (771), tested positive on Tuesday but feels good and is training on his own, according to Russian media citing a statement from the Russian Hockey Federation.

The reported statement did not say if or when Anisimov could be elevated back onto the 25-man roster.

The federation hasn’t responded to a request for confirmation.

Anisimov is one of multiple Russian Olympic team members across sports who recently tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, the Russian Figure Skating Federation announced that three-time national champion Mikhail Kolyada withdrew from the Olympics after a positive test.

Nikita Tregubov, the 2018 Olympic men’s skeleton silver medalist, and two bobsledders also tested positive and began isolating at a pre-Games training camp in Sochi, Russian media reported this week.

All Russians competing in Beijing will do so as part of the Russian Olympic Committee team rather than for Russia as part of the nation’s sanctions for its recent doping history.

