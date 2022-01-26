2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal is two match wins from a second Australian Open title and a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title.

Nadal, 35, was left as the only previous Aussie Open men’s champ in the field after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic was deported the day before main draw action began.

If Nadal can claim this major title, he will break his tie with Djokovic and the absent Roger Federer for the men’s record.

Nadal, the sixth seed, is playing his first major since losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open semifinals. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open for physical reasons, ultimately ending his season early due to a foot injury.

In Melbourne, he dropped one set in his first four matches and outlasted Canadian Denis Shapovalov in a five-set quarterfinal.

That set a semifinal against No. 7 Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up.

In the other half of the draw, No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev came back from two sets down to beat No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals. He gets No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

