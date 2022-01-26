2022 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ash Barty is rolling at the Australian Open, looking to become the first Australian to win the event in singles in 44 years.

Barty lost just 17 games total in her first five matches, marching into the semifinals against American Madison Keys. Another American, Danielle Collins, gets 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland in the other semi.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who would have played Barty in the fourth round, was upset by American Amanda Anisimova in round three. That left no women in the field who own more than two major singles titles.

Serena Williams hasn’t played since retiring from her Wimbledon first-round match with a right hamstring injury. Sister Venus‘ ranking has dropped out of the top 1,000, and she neither entered qualifying nor was on the main draw wild card list.

Emma Raducanu, the British qualifier who won the U.S. Open, was among high seeds to exit in the second round. The others: No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza, No. 6 Anett Kontaveit and No. 12 Elena Rybakina.

The top two American women were upset in the first round — No. 11 Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, and No. 18 Coco Gauff, at 17 the youngest player in the top 200.

