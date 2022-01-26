Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic and Paralympic medalists will share life lessons with millions of students through “Champion Mindset,” a learning series launched by NBC Sports, Classroom Champions, SportsEngine and four prominent education organizations.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students will connect with Olympic medalists Elana Meyers Taylor (bobsled) and Chris Mazdzer (luge) and Paralympic medalists Dan Cnossen (biathlon, cross-country skiing) and Andrew Kurka (Alpine skiing).

Dozens of pieces of content for the series — including interactive videos for students, mixed-media videos and interactive lesson plans — will be available to the public for free through the Winter Olympics and Paralympics at YourChampionMindset.com.

Olympic competition begins Feb. 2. The Paralympics close March 13.

The content will also be distributed to all subscribers of four prominent education organizations — BrainPOP, Classroom Champions, Epic! and GoNoodle — for a combined audience of over 50 million.

In 2021, Summer Olympic and Paralympic medalists connected with children through the learning series “Heart of a Champion.”

Classroom Champions was founded in 2009 by Steve Mesler, a bobsledder who won Olympic gold in 2010, and his sister, Dr. Leigh Parise, an education researcher, to connect students with world-class athlete mentors. The non-profit has connected 200 athletes, including many Olympians and Paralympians, to more than one million students across 35 countries.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!