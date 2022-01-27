Team USA sent off to Beijing on Delta charter from Los Angeles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Around 100 U.S. Olympic team athletes jetted off to Beijing via Delta charter flight out of Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.

U.S. Olympians don’t typically travel as a team (at least, not in this large of a group), but the pandemic and travel restrictions made the charter more feasible.

More athletes on the 224-member Olympic team will be on later flights, some out of Europe where they have trained and competed this season.

Delta began an eight-year Olympic partnership in 2021, becoming the official airline of Team USA and the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Previously, Delta sponsored the last two Olympics held in the U.S. — the 1996 Atlanta Games and the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

Beijing Olympic competition begins Wednesday, and the Opening Ceremony is Feb. 4.

Delta will also fly U.S. Paralympic team members to China for those Games that open March 4.

