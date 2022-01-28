2022 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal is one match win from a second Australian Open title and a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title.

Nadal, 35, was left as the only previous Aussie Open men’s champ in the field after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic was deported the day before main draw action began.

He made it through the men’s singles draw as the No. 6 seed and into a final against tournament favorite Daniil Medvedev, a rematch of their 2019 U.S. Open final epic.

If Nadal can claim this major title, he will break his tie with Djokovic and the absent Roger Federer for the men’s record.

Nadal is playing his first major since losing to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open semifinals. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the U.S. Open for physical reasons, ultimately ending his season early due to a foot injury.

