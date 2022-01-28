NBC Universal to air record amount of Winter Paralympic programming

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Universal will air more than 230 hours of Winter Paralympic programming for the Beijing Games, including a record 120 TV hours.

The Beijing Paralympics run March 4-13.

Coverage includes three hours on primetime, a first for the Winter Paralympics.

USA Network will air the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live. USA and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily TV coverage.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will add comprehensive live streaming.

All events and competition will also stream on Peacock.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

