NBC Universal to air record amount of Winter Paralympic programming

By Jan 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST
NBC Sports
0 Comments

NBC Universal will air more than 230 hours of Winter Paralympic programming for the Beijing Games, including a record 120 TV hours.

The Beijing Paralympics run March 4-13.

Coverage includes three hours on primetime, a first for the Winter Paralympics.

USA Network will air the Opening and Closing Ceremonies live. USA and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily TV coverage.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will add comprehensive live streaming.

All events and competition will also stream on Peacock.

More here from NBC Sports PR.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Carly Margulies
Carly Margulies last competed in 2019, yet she’s skiing at the Olympics
Zan Kosir
Olympic snowboarding medalist tests positive for COVID after arriving in...
FIG SKATING BONALY FRA OLYMPICS
Quads are coming to Olympic women’s figure skating, but Surya Bonaly...