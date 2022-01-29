U.S. adds Alpine skier to Olympic team to replace injured Breezy Johnson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alix Wilkinson replaces the injured Breezy Johnson on the U.S. Olympic Alpine skiing team.

Wilkinson, 21, scored her first World Cup points last Saturday with an 18th-place finish in a downhill in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. She races the downhill and super-G, like Johnson.

Johnson, the world’s second-best female downhill skier, withdrew from the Olympics after tearing cartilage in her knee in a training crash last week.

Johnson’s absence leaves Mikaela Shiffrin and Jackie Wiles‘ as the U.S.’ definite starters in the Olympic downhill (assuming they want to race it).

Wilkinson and Bella Wright (who hasn’t raced since breaking a bone in her right ankle in a Dec. 12 race crash) are the only other American women with World Cup downhill points this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!