World’s top ski jumper tests positive for COVID-19

Marita Kramer, the world’s top female ski jumper, tested positive for the coronavirus with no symptoms on Saturday and still plans to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Kramer, 20, tested positive on the same day that she won the penultimate World Cup competition before the Olympics.

The entire Austrian team sat out Sunday’s finale in Willingen, Germany, though Kramer was the only jumper to test positive, according to the Austrian federation.

The Austrian women’s ski jumping team was scheduled to depart on Monday. That will now be postponed at least one day pending Kramer producing negative PCR tests.

The Olympic women’s ski jumping event is on Saturday. Official training begins Thursday.

Kramer, who was born in the Netherlands and moved to Austria at age 6, won 10 of her last 14 individual World Cup starts dating to March.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Maren Lundby of Norway announced in October that she would not compete this season.

“Ski jumping is a sport with a lot of demands, weight is part of it,” Lundby said then, according to an Olympics.com translation. “My body has changed naturally lately, and for this reason I don’t want to sacrifice everything to be at the best level in Beijing.

“I’m a few kilos too heavy for the highest level. And I’m not willing to do crazy things to change that.”

