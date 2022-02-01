The U.S. Olympic team for the 2022 Winter Games, which open Feb. 4, is 223 athletes now that every national governing body announced its roster.
The oldest Team USA athlete is 40-year-old snowboarder Nick Baumgartner, who has a 17-year-old son, Landon, who is older than the youngest qualifier, 16-year-old figure skater Alysa Liu.
Four athletes qualified for their fifth Olympics: curler John Shuster, snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis and skeleton slider Katie Uhlaender.
Every individual U.S. gold medalist from the previous Olympics will return for the first time since 1968: halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and White.
The U.S. has a “Summer” (luger Summer Britcher) and a “Winter” (aerials skier Winter Vinecki, the first Winter Olympian named “Winter,” according to Olympedia.org).
Here’s the full list of athletes named to the 2022 U.S. Olympic team:
Alpine Skiing (17)
Keely Cashman
Katie Hensien
A.J. Hurt
Breezy Johnson (injured)
Mo Lebel
Tricia Mangan
Paula Moltzan
Nina O’Brien
Mikaela Shiffrin
Jacqueline Wiles
Alix Wilkinson
Bella Wright
Bryce Bennett
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Tommy Ford
Travis Ganong
River Radamus
Luke Winters
Biathlon (8)
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Deedra Irwin
Joanne Reid
Jake Brown
Sean Doherty
Leif Nordgren
Paul Schommer
Bobsled (12)
Sylvia Hoffman
Kaillie Humphries
Kaysha Love
Elana Meyers Taylor
Hakeem Abdul Saboor
Hunter Church
Frank Del Duca
Kris Horn
Jimmy Reed
Carlo Valdes
Charlie Volker
Josh Williamson
Cross-Country Skiing (14)
Rosie Brennan
Jessie Diggins
Hannah Halvorsen
Julia Kern
Sophia Laukli
Novie McCabe
Caitlin Patterson
Hailey Swirbul
Kevin Bolger
Ben Ogden
Luke Jager
Scott Patterson
JC Schoonmaker
Gus Schumacher
Curling (11)
Becca Hamilton
Vicky Persinger
Tabitha Peterson
Tara Peterson
Nina Roth
Aileen Geving (alternate)
Matt Hamilton
John Landsteiner
Chris Plys
John Shuster
Colin Hufman (alternate)
Figure Skating (16)
Mariah Bell (Singles)
Karen Chen (Singles)
Alysa Liu (Singles)
Jason Brown (Singles)
Nathan Chen (Singles)
Vincent Zhou (Singles)
Ashley Cain-Gribble (Pairs)
Alexa Knierim (Pairs)
Brandon Frazier (Pairs)
Timothy LeDuc (Pairs)
Madison Chock (Ice Dance)
Kaitlin Hawayek (Ice Dance)
Madison Hubbell (Ice Dance)
Jean-Luc Baker (Ice Dance)
Evan Bates (Ice Dance)
Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)
Freestyle Skiing (32)
Ashley Caldwell (Aerials)
Kaila Kuhn (Aerials)
Megan Nick (Aerials)
Winter Vinecki (Aerials)
Hanna Faulhaber (Halfpipe)
Devin Logan (Halfpipe)
Brita Sigourney (Halfpipe)
Carly Margulies (Halfpipe)
Olivia Giaccio (Moguls)
Jaelin Kauf (Moguls)
Kai Owens (Moguls)
Hannah Soar (Moguls)
Caroline Claire (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Marin Hamill (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Darian Stevens (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Maggie Voisin (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Chris Lillis (Aerials)
Eric Loughran (Aerials)
Justin Schoenefeld (Aerials)
Aaron Blunck (Halfpipe)
Alex Ferreira (Halfpipe)
Birk Irving (Halfpipe)
David Wise (Halfpipe)
Cole McDonald (Moguls)
Nick Page (Moguls)
Dylan Walczyk (Moguls)
Brad Wilson (Moguls)
Tyler Wallasch (Ski Cross)
Mac Forehand (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Nick Goepper (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Alex Hall (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Colby Stevenson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hockey (48)
Cayla Barnes
Megan Bozek
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter
Alex Cavallini
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Nicole Hensley
Megan Keller
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Maddie Rooney
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Lee Stecklein
Grace Zumwinkle
Nick Abruzzese
Kenny Agostino
Matty Beniers
Brendan Brisson
Noah Cates
Drew Commesso
Brian Cooper
Brock Faber
Sean Farrell
Drew Helleson
Sam Hentges
Steven Kampfer
Matthew Knies
Strauss Mann
Marc McLaughlin
Ben Meyers
Andy Miele
Pat Nagle
Aaron Ness
Brian O’Neill
Nick Perbix
Jake Sanderson
Nick Shore
Nathan Smith
David Warsofsky
Luge (8)
Summer Britcher (Singles)
Ashley Farquharson (Singles)
Emily Sweeney (Singles)
Jonny Gustafson (Singles)
Chris Mazdzer (Singles)
Tucker West (Singles)
Zack DiGregorio (Doubles)
Sean Hollander (Doubles)
Nordic Combined (5)
Taylor Fletcher
Jasper Good
Ben Loomis
Stephen Schumann
Jared Shumate
Short Track Speed Skating (7)
Maame Biney
Eunice Lee
Julie Letai
Kristen Santos
Corinne Stoddard
Andrew Heo
Ryan Pivirotto
Skeleton (3)
Kelly Curtis
Katie Uhlaender
Andrew Blaser
Ski Jumping (5)
Anna Hoffmann
Kevin Bickner
Erik Belshaw (declined spot)
Decker Dean
Patrick Gasienica
Casey Larson
Snowboarding (26)
Zoe Kalapos (Halfpipe)
Chloe Kim (Halfpipe)
Maddie Mastro (Halfpipe)
Tessa Maud (Halfpipe)
Jamie Anderson (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Hailey Langland (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Julia Marino (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Courtney Rummel (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Stacy Gaskill (Snowboard Cross)
Faye Gulini (Snowboard Cross)
Lindsey Jacobellis (Snowboard Cross)
Meghan Tierney (Snowboard Cross)
Lucas Foster (Halfpipe)
Taylor Gold (Halfpipe)
Chase Josey (Halfpipe)
Shaun White (Halfpipe)
Robby Burns (Parallel Giant Slalom)
Cody Winters (Parallel Giant Slalom)
Chris Corning (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Sean FitzSimons (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Red Gerard (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Dusty Henricksen (Slopestyle/Big Air)
Nick Baumgartner (Snowboard Cross)
Alex Deibold (Snowboard Cross) (injured)
Mick Dierdorff (Snowboard Cross)
Hagen Kearney (Snowboard Cross)
Speed Skating (12)
Giorgia Birkeland
Brittany Bowe
Kimi Goetz
Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello Kilburg
Ethan Cepuran
Casey Dawson
Austin Kleba
Emery Lehman
Joey Mantia
Ian Quinn
Jordan Stolz
