How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are finally here and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV schedule, channel, how to watch and more.

When is the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, February 4 at National Stadium, also known as “The Bird’s Nest”. The stadium previously hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics and also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game. However, the Birds Nest will not host any sporting competitions during the 2022 Winter Games.

Competition actually begins two days earlier, with the Round Robin stage of Mixed Doubles Curling on February 2nd. But for many, the pageantry of the Opening Ceremony marks the official beginning of the Games.

What time does the Opening Ceremony start?

Live coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on February 4 with NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. NBC and Peacock will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the ceremony. See the full schedule of events below with additional information on how you can watch/live stream the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Who are the Team USA Flag Bearers for the Opening Ceremony?

Speed skater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster will serve as the United States’ two flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Similar to last summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games, each National Olympic Committee was able to select two flag bearers for the Opening Ceremony –one woman and one man.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was selected as one of the flag bearers through a vote by the athletes of the U.S. Olympic team but is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Beijing.

Bowe, who finished runner-up in the vote, will walk on behalf of Meyers Taylor, who called Bowe on FaceTime to give her the news that she had been selected as the new honorary flag bearer.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4. See below for the full schedule:

6:30 am: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. 9:00 am – 11:00 am: A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show.

NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show. 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

Peacock will offer live stream coverage of every event of the 2022 Winter Games. Viewers will also be able to enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion, exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

For the second consecutive Winter Games and third overall, NBC will broadcast its primetime Olympic show live across all time zones.

What time does primetime coverage begin each night on NBC?

Monday – Friday: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET Sunday: 7:00 pm ET

