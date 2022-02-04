When do the 2022 Winter Olympics start? Opening Ceremony time, date, TV, live stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. Competition begins with early rounds of curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony. Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live on Peacock: click here to sign up!

STREAM LIVE: Watch the Opening Ceremony live on Peacock

China will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone so in a similar fashion to the Tokyo Games, viewers will have access to unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony. Live coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Click here for a day-by-day TV viewing guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics featuring the most highly anticipated moments for each day.

RELATED: How to watch/stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the National Stadium, which is also referred to as “The Bird’s Nest”. The stadium previously hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics and also served as the venue for Track and Field as well the men’s 2008 gold medal soccer game. However, the Bird’s Nest will not host any sporting competitions during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Beijing Winter Games will debut seven new Olympic events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping. In total, there will be 109 medal events across 15 sports. Click here to find the full list of events.

While the Olympics are taking place in China, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and NBC will have coverage of it all.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 4. See below for the full schedule:

6:30 am: NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

NBCU’s first-ever live morning presentation of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony. 9:00 am – 11:00 am: A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews.

A special edition of the Today show featuring reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews. 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm: NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show.

NBCU will review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and look ahead to the biggest storylines of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show. 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm: An enhanced primetime presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on the athletes of Team USA in addition to the traditional performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations

When is the 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20, also at the National Stadium in Beijing.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Stars to watch at the Beijing Winter Games

Be sure to follow OlympicTalk and NBC Olympics for the latest news and updates about the Beijing Winter Games!