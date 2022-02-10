Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s been no shortage of excitement at the 2022 Winter Olympics which kicked off on February 4 and run through Sunday, February 20 in Beijing, China. We know all about the big-name stars like Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah), and Chloe Kim (Torrence, California) but what about the mascots? See below to learn about Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon.

Who are the mascots of the Beijing Winter Games?

Bing Dwen Dwen: Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympic mascot, is a panda. In Mandarin, the word “Bing” has several meanings, including ice, and also symbolizes purity and strength. “Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively and also represents children. The mascot wears a full body shell made out of ice and is said to embody the strength and spirit of Olympic athletes.

Shuey Rhon Rhon: Shuey Rhon Rhon, the Paralympic mascot, is a Chinese lantern child with a glowing heart who symbolizes warmth, friendship, courage, and perseverance of Paralympic athletes. The Chinese lantern is a cultural symbol representing celebration, harvest, and prosperity. Red is considered the most festive color (and is fitting since the Games will overlap with Chinese New Year celebrations).

