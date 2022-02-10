2022 Winter Olympics: Everything you need to know about the Beijing Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics are finally here, live on NBC and Peacock! See below for the answers to all of your frequently asked questions surrounding the Beijing Winter Games. If you’ve missed any of the action, we’ve got you covered with the best moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: Click here to sign up for Peacock and watch the 2022 Winter Olympics live!

The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place on Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, just six months after the Tokyo Games. However, the competition begins with curling on Wednesday, February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – TV schedule, day-by-day viewing guide to the Beijing Winter Games

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in China across three zones: Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou. The ice sports will be held in central Beijing, China’s capital, as well as four snow events (snowboard big air and freestyle skiing big air, men’s and women’s). The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will also take place in Beijing. Yanqing, a mountainous suburb of China’s capital located approximately 75 km (46.6 miles) northwest of Beijing’s city center, will host Alpine skiing and sliding events (bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge) and will also be the home of the Olympic Athletes’ village. Zhangjiakou, located approximately 180 kilometers northwest of Beijing (111.8 miles) will host the majority of the ski and snowboarding events including freestyle, cross-country, ski jumping, Nordic combined, and biathlon.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – Every gold medal moment of the Beijing Winter Games

RELATED: Live Winter Olympics Medal Count

There will be a total of 109 medal events across the following 15 sports:

Additionally, the 2022 Winter Olympics will feature seven new events: Women’s Monobob, Men’s and Women’s Big Air (Freestyle Skiing), Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Mixed Team Aerials, Mixed Team Short Track Relay, and Mixed Team Ski Jumping.

RELATED: Team USA athlete roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

What is the expected medal count for the U.S.?

The U.S. finished fourth on the medal table in PyeongChang with a total of 23 medals (9 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) and is expected to fare a similar result in Beijing. Shaun White (Carlsbad, California), Mikaela Shiffrin (Edwards, Colorado), and Nathan Chen (Salt Lake City, Utah) are just a few of Team USA’s biggest stars that are expected to compete in Beijing. White, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, could become the first U.S. man to win the same individual event at three Olympic Winter Games. Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, could potentially compete in five events in 2022 due to the schedule–the six-time world champion previously competed in five total events at the 2014 and 2018 Olympic Winter Games combined. Chen, the three-time reigning world champion in men’s singles, remains the favorite for gold in Beijing.

Will NHL players be allowed to compete in Beijing?

NHL players were originally set to return to the lineup in Beijing after missing the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics–their first Olympic absence since 1994–but the league made the decision to withdraw in late December 2021 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases that impacted the NHL’s schedule. Many NHL players were frustrated over the decision as letting players make individual choices to leave their NHL teams for the Olympics was never presented as an option.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – A guide to Men’s Hockey at the Beijing Winter Games

Will fans be allowed to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee announced in mid-January that only “selected” spectators will be allowed to attend the Games due to the pandemic. No fans from outside the country will be allowed to attend the events and tickets are not being offered to the general public.

What is the time difference between the U.S. and China for the Beijing Winter Olympics?

During the 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing will be 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone, and 16 hours ahead of the Pacific Time Zone. An event that starts at 10:00 a.m. local time Monday will be at 9:00 p.m. EDT Sunday night.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the Beijing Winter Games offering live stream coverage of every single event–that’s over 2,800 hours of Olympic action. Viewers can also tune to NBC, USA, and CNBC to watch the Games. Streaming will also be available via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: 2022 Winter Olympics – How to watch, stream Beijing Winter Games on Peacock

When does the 2022 Super Bowl fall in the Olympic schedule?

Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–the middle Sunday of the Beijing Winter Games–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Bing Dwen Dwen: Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympic mascot, is a panda. In Mandarin, the word “Bing” has several meanings, including ice, and also symbolizes purity and strength. “Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively and also represents children. The mascot wears a full body shell made out of ice and is said to embody the strength and spirit of Olympic athletes.

Shuey Rhon Rhon: Shuey Rhon Rhon, the Paralympic mascot, is a Chinese lantern child with a glowing heart who symbolizes warmth, friendship, courage, and perseverance of Paralympic athletes. The Chinese lantern is a cultural symbol representing celebration, harvest, and prosperity. Red is considered the most festive color (and is fitting since the Games will overlap with Chinese New Year celebrations).

RELATED: Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule – What to watch at the Beijing Winter Games on NBC and Peacock