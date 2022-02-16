USA women’s hockey team schedule: TV, watch live stream, times, roster, gold medal matchup at 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, February 4 but the competition begins as early as Wednesday, February 2 with early rounds of curling. The Beijing Winter Games will take place over the course of 19 days and end on Sunday, February 20 with the Closing Ceremony.

Women’s hockey kicked off on Wednesday, February 2 (Thursday afternoon in Beijing) and will come to a close tonight as the U.S. and Canada face off in the gold medal game (11:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). The two teams faced off in the preliminary round but it was Canada who emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

The U.S. is the defending Olympic gold medalist, while Canada is the reigning World Champion. The two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments where Women’s hockey has been contested. Canada has claimed four Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), while the U.S. has claimed two (1998, 2018). Both the U.S. and Canada have also dominated the World Championship scene with Canada winning 11 titles and the U.S. winning nine. See below for the 2022 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey TV schedule with additional information on how to watch/live stream every game.

Hockey will be contested at two venues in Beijing: The Wukesong Sports Centre and National Indoor Stadium. The Wukesong Sports Centre currently serves as the home arena for HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL in addition to Beijing’s basketball and arena football teams. The venue was also the home for basketball at the 2008 Games. National Indoor Stadium previously hosted rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, and handball at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The venue is nicknamed “The Fan” because of its design that resembles a traditional Chinese folding fan.

The 2022 U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team has 13 players returning from the 2018 Olympic championship team including goalie Maddie Rooney (Duluth, Minnesota) who proved to be the U.S.’s backbone during the final shootout win over Canada in PyeongChang and Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho). Knight was the youngest member of the U.S. team when she made her Olympic debut in Vancouver in 2010. Three Olympic medals and eight world titles later, the all-time U.S. total points record holder (80) is set to become just the fourth U.S. women’s hockey player to compete at four Winter Olympics, joining Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, and Julie Chu.

The U.S. women’s hockey team will be led by head coach Joel Johnson (White Bear Lake, Minnesota) who also serves as the women’s head coach at the University of St. Thomas (Minnesota). Johnson took over the role after Bob Corkum stepped down in April 2021.

Goalies: Alex Cavallini, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney

Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein

Forwards: Hannah Brandt, Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain), Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Grace Zumwinkle

NCAA Schools Represented on the 2022 U.S. Women’s Hockey Team:

University of Minnesota: 8

University of Wisconsin: 5

Boston College: 3

Northeastern University: 2

Boston University: 1

Clarkson University: 1

Lindenwood University: 1

Ohio State University: 1

University of Minnesota-Duluth: 1

What countries will be competing in women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

United States (USA)

Canada (CAN)

Finland (FIN)

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)

Switzerland (SUI)

Japan (JPN)

Czech Republic (CZE)

Sweden (SWE)

Denmark (DEN)

China (CHN)

2022 Winter Olympics Women’s Hockey TV Schedule and Scores

Wednesday, February 2

Preliminary Round – Czech Republic 3, China 1

Preliminary Round – Canada 12, Switzerland 1 Recap: Sarah Fillier breaks out as Canada routs Switzerland in first game of 2022 Winter Olympics





Thursday, February 3

Friday, February 4

Preliminary Round – Canada 11, Finland 1 Recap: Nurse, Jenner hat tricks propel Canada to another rout at 2022 Winter Olympics



Saturday, February 5

Preliminary Round – Czech Republic 3, Sweden 1

Preliminary Round – Japan 6, Denmark 2

Preliminary Round – U.S. 5, Russian Olympic Committee 0 Recap: Knight takes charge as U.S. shuts out ROC to stay unbeaten at 2022 Winter Olympics



Sunday, February 6

Monday, February 7

Tuesday, February 8

Preliminary Round – Japan 3, Czech Republic 2

Preliminary Round – Finland 5, ROC 0

Preliminary Round – Sweden 3, Denmark 1

Women’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinal Schedule

Thursday, February 10

Quarterfinal – U.S. 4 – Czech Republic, 1

Friday, February 11

Quarterfinal – Canada 11, Sweden 0 Recap: Canada rolls over Sweden, advances to women’s hockey semifinals

– Quarterfinal – Switzerland 4, ROC 2

Saturday, February 12

Quarterfinal – Finland 7, Japan 1 Recap: Finland beats Japan to advance to women’s hockey semis

–

Women’s Ice Hockey Semifinals Schedule

Sunday, February 13

Semifinal – Canada 10, Switzerland 3 Recap: Canada blows out Switzerland, advances to women’s hockey gold medal game

– Canada 10, Switzerland 3

Monday, February 14

Semifinal – U.S. 4, Finland 1 Recap: U.S. women shut down Finland, advance to gold medal game

– U.S. 4, Finland 1

Women’s Ice Hockey Bronze medal game

Wednesday, February 16

Finland 4, Switzerland 0 – Bronze Medal Game Recap: Finland blanks Switzerland, wins third women’s hockey bronze in four Olympics





Women’s Ice Hockey Gold medal game

Wednesday, February 16

U.S. vs. Canada – Gold Medal Game – 11:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

